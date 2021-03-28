'Roos set personal bests at Oklahoma Baptist Invitational

Herald Democrat

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Austin College distance track team saw several members set personal bests at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational and Johnny Biffar broke the school record in the 1,500.

Biffar was 13th with a time of of 4:09.18, breaking the program mark by three seconds. Christan Tomy cut his personal best by 11 seconds, finishing at 4:13.52 for 16th place. Andrew Cutting also set a personal best in 4:54.59 at 35th while Andrew Thomas was 32nd with a time of 4:35.89 and Burhan Biviji ran a time of 5:12.48 for 37th.

Gabe Graf was 17th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.56 and Tomy was right behind in 19th place at 2:06.03. Biffar added a 19th-place finish in the 5,000, coming in with a time of 15:58.40 and Thomas was 24th in 16:44.38.

On the women's side, Aimee Landers-Wilburn also set a new personal best in the 1,500 with a time of 5:12.36, beating her old mark by five seconds for 10th place. She was also 10th in the 5,000 at 19:37.05.