College Soccer Roundup — Austin College teams fall to University of Dallas

The Austin College women's soccer team lost against the University of Dallas, 2-1, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

The two teams were scoreless through the first 40 minutes with Dallas got on the board in the 43rd minute from Maddie Rodriguez on a free kick for a 1-0 half-time lead.

In the second half, the Crusaders' lead grew to 2-0 when Alyssa Mencacci scored in the 70th minute.

Austin College cut the margin in half on Daija Campbell's header off a corner kick by Hallie Dickerson at the 73:38 mark.

Meredith Harris made seven saves for Austin College (0-4-1, 0-4-1), which which hosts Schreiner on Saturday night.

Men

SCAC

University of Dallas 3, Austin College 1

The Austin College men’s soccer team jumped out to an early lead but the University of Dallas rallied for a 3-1 victory over the ‘Roos in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Mickey Maloney beat a couple of defenders along the end line before finding Jacob Tekle for the finish to make it 1-0 less than two minutes into the match.

But Brady McNamara scored twice late in the half to give the Crusaders a 2-1 lead at the break.

It stayed that way until the 75th minute when Karson Pannell found the back of the net with an insurance goal for the University of Dallas (2-3-1, 2-3-1).

Aaron Hoffman made five saves for Austin College (0-4, 0-4), which hosts Schreiner on Saturday afternoon.