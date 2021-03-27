VA's Cuthbertson wins title, Denison's Kirkbride and Whitewright's Davis are fourth at boys state powerlifting

Herald Democrat

ABILENE — Van Alstyne senior Austin Cuthbertson won the state championship in his weight class at the Division 2 powerlifting meet.

Cuthbertson took gold at 114 pounds with a total of 1,050 pounds, topping runner-up Fabian Garcia of Edinburg Idea Prep at 1,040 pounds and San Diego’s Tomas Elizondo, who was third at 1,035 pounds.

It was the third time Cuthbertson had qualified for state. He was seventh as a sophomore before last season’s meet was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Classmate Jacob Gallardo was 14th at 275 pounds with a total of 1,495 pounds.

Van Alstyne finished seventh in the team standings with seven points.

Whitewright junior Shane Davis took fourth place at 220 pounds with a total of 1,520 pounds. He was 10 pounds from the bronze medal behind Hemphill’s Dre’Lyn Washington.

Whitesboro junior Asher Contreras was 12th at 132 pounds with a total of 1,010 pounds.

Division 1

Denison sophomore Ty Kirkbride placed fourth at the Division 1 state meet, falling just five pounds of a top-three finish in his weight class.

Kirkbride lifted a total of of 900 pounds at 114 pounds and was just behind Mansfield Timberview’s Amari Crowder for the bronze medal.

Those two tied for first at the Region 6 meet, each lifting 880 pounds, with Kirkbride getting first on the tie-breaker.

Tyler Morrow of Copperas Cove and Erick Estrella of Brownsville Lopez took the top two spots with more than 1,000 pounds.