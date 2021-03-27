Softball Roundup — Lady Yellow Jackets knock off Lovejoy

Herald Democrat

Jewel Hiberd homered and drove in four runs as third-place Denison defeated second-place Lovejoy, 5-2, in District 10-5A action at Denison.

Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a home run and allowed an earned run on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks, Autumn Mitchell was 2-for-2 and scored and Camryn Nixon singled and scored for Denison (11-7, 4-2), which is tied for third with The Colony and ends the first half of district play at The Colony on Monday night.

Kamryn Messick was 2-for-4 with a double and scored for Lovejoy (17-8, 5-1).

Wylie East 10, Sherman 3

In Sherman, Ava Gibson was 2-for-3, walked and scored during Sherman’s loss against Wylie East in 10-5A play.

Emma Jones tripled, drove in a run and scored, Marissa Wells singled and drove in a run and Miranda Farias singled and scored for Sherman (5-13, 1-5), which plays at Princeton on Tuesday.

Andrea Boling was 2-for-2 with a homer, double, two walks, two RBI and scored twice for Wylie East (8-11, 3-3).

District 9-4A

Melissa 3, Van Alstyne 0 (9)

In Van Alstyne, Jenna Pharr tripled and walked during the third-place Lady Panthers’ extra-innings loss to district co-leader Melissa.

Kelsie Adams, Kylie Allen, Madelyn Thomas and Paige Scarbro chipped in hits while Adams allowed three runs on three hits and walked five while striking out 15 for Van Alstyne (9-3, 3-2), which plays at Celina on Tuesday.

Bryton Wright scattered five hits and four walks while striking out 14 for Melissa (15-1, 5-0), which is tied with Aubrey for first place.

District 10-3A

S&S 6, Valley View 5

In Valley View, Grace Hyde was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI as third-place S&S edged fourth-place Valley View in district action.

Ashlynn Fowler went 3-for-4 and was a home run shy of a cycle and scored twice while Dara Muller allowed an earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks for S&S (5-2, 8-3), which plays at second-place Whitesboro on Tuesday.

Graci Clark homered and drove in two for Valley View (5-6, 4-2).

Whitesboro 10, Ponder 1

In Ponder, Makayla Adams was 2-for-3 with three RBI during second-place Whitesboro’s district victory over Ponder.

Abbie Robinson was 2-for-4 and scored three times, Elly Harper was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Olivia Hildebrand homered and scored twice, BreAnn Beste drove in two and scored and Maci Graves allowed a run on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk and also singled, drove in a run and scored twice for Whitesboro (10-2, 5-1), which hosts third-place S&S on Tuesday.

Braidyn Burr was 2-for-3 with a double and scored for Ponder (7-13, 1-6).

District 11-3A

Bells 7, Bonham 2

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and five walks and did not allow an earned run while also hitting a double, walking, driving in a run and scoring as the Lady Panthers gained sole possession of first place.

Mia Moore singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Bailee Dorris singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Blair Baker singled and drove in a pair and Emma Downing singled, walked and scored for Bells (14-4, 6-0), which plays at Gunter on Tuesday.

Brynn White singled and drove in a run for Bonham (13-4, 5-1), which dropped into a tie for second with Gunter.

Whitewright 14, Pottsboro 1 (5)

In Pottsboro, Madie Rohre and Reagan Eldredge combined on a one-hitter while Rohre was 3-for-4 with two RBI as Whitewright defeated Pottsboro in district play.

Natalie Alexander was 3-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored three times, Makayla Alexander was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Kyleigh Clements homered and scored twice, Hayden Thompson doubled, drove in two and scored and Gracie Robinson doubled and scored twice for Whitewright (13-4, 3-3), which moved into a fourth-place tie with Blue Ridge. The Lady Tigers play at Howe on Tuesday.

Tessa DelaCruz doubled and scored for Pottsboro (3-10, 1-5), which travels to Leonard on Tuesday.

Gunter 18, Blue Ridge 0 (5)

In Gunter, Hayden Fox was 4-for-4 with four RBI and scored twice as second-place Gunter defeated fourth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Taylor Boddie was 3-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored three times, Olivia Eft was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Makenna Kincheloe was 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBI and scored Sarah Denton was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored and Ryan Pogue threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks for Gunter (12-4, 5-1), which hosts Bells on Tuesday.

District 10-2A

Era 12, Tioga 2 (5)

In Era, Shelby Derzapf was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored during Tioga’s district loss against second-place Era.

Bekah Wineberg singled, walked and scored and Katy Jordan drove in a run for Tioga (3-6, 0-4), which plays at Arlington Texas Leadership on Tuesday.

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 10, Ector 1

In Tom Bean, Bri Yale threw a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts, a hit by pitch and no walks and was 2-for-3 with two RBI as the first-place Lady Tomcats defeated Ector in district action.

Emmy Pennell was 4-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Madison Holmes was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored, Gabby Narro was 2-for-2 with a double and Chloe Farrer was 2-for-4 for Tom Bean (7-3, 5-0), which plays at Honey Grove on Tuesday.