College Basketball Roundup — Lady Vikings win 11th straight, Grayson men earn top seed

WACO — Sali Kourouma scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half as second-place Grayson College finished the regular season with a 73-56 victory over McLennan in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Jane Asinde added 15 points while Shelby Black and Daiysha Brown each finished with 12 points for the Lady Vikings (17-3, 13-3), who have won 11 straight.

Grayson will host a NTJCAC Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

Men

NTJCAC

Grayson College 92, McLennan College 77

WACO — Tyrone Williams made seven three pointers and scored 28 points as Grayson College clinched the outright North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title with a 92-77 victory over second-place McLennan College in the regular-season finale.

The Vikings (18-2, 12-2) will be the top seed for the conference tournament and will host a quarterfinal on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

Aaron Cash-Johnson hit six three-pointers and finished with 20 points, D.J. Thomas added 10 points and Latrell Williams totaled 10 points for Grayson, which has won 10 straight.