College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball sweeps; Storm baseball gets swept

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD — JT Smith was 2-for-3 and scored as No. 6 Grayson College defeated Weatherford, 3-1, to finish off a sweep of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Dylann Kaderka allowed a run on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks in six innings, Zoe Lott earned the save, Cheyenne Stark singled and scored, Dominique Rodriguez singled and drove in a run and Sage Harlow walked and scored for the Lady Vikings (26-3, 13-3), who play a doubleheader at Vernon on Tuesday.

Grayson started the day with a 6-5 victory. Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI, Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Maci Sanders went 3-for-3 and Azia Lokeni doubled, drove in a run and scored.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 3, No. 9 Southern Arkansas 1

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Amberlyn Walsworth allowed a run on seven hits in six and a third innings as Southeastern Oklahoma State won its Great American Conference series with No. 9 Southern Arkansas with a 3-1 victory in the finale.

Cheyenne Mahy got the final two outs for the save and also hit a two-run homer while Kady Fryrear had two hits and Augusta Duty drove in a run for the Storm (19-3, 11-2), which hosts Midwestern State in a non-conference double-header on Tuesday.

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 18, Austin College 1 (5)

Jaide Vidal singled, walked and scored during Austin College’s 18-1 loss in five innings to No. 4 Texas Lutheran as the ‘Roos were swept in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series at Old Settlers Park.

Kalee Rush drove in a run and Elizabeth Prestin singled for Austin College (2-9, 1-7), which plays a series at Trinity starting on Friday.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 10, Weatherford College 8

Davis Powell tripled and drove in two runs as Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 10-8, to split a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Yanluis Ortiz was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Blake Rambusch was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Wade Elliott was 2-for-5 with a double and scored twice, Hunter Watson and Will Quillen each walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Jesse Pierce doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored for the Vikings (15-12, 3-8).

Grayson started the day with a 7-3 loss. Powell and Dax Dathe each singled and scored, Luke Finn walked and drove in a run and Quillen walked and scored.

GAC

Southern Arkansas 8, Southeastern Oklahoma State 2

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State found itself playing catch up all day as Southern Arkansas handed the Savage Storm a pair of losses, 5-3, and 8-2, to close out the Great American Conference series at Mike Metheny Field.

In the opener Slayde Ortiz led the Storm with three hits and drove in a run. Reid Rice followed with a pair of hits while Seth Morrow and Dylan Herd each drove in runs.

In the finale Morrow, Ortiz, Colton Buckner, Matt Miles, Hayden Evans and Bryce McDermott had hits while Evans and McDermott drove in the runs for Southeastern (11-9, 7-8), which is off until starting a series at Oklahoma Baptist on Friday.