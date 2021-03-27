Baseball Roundup — Tioga tops Tom Bean; Bells wins big

Herald Democrat

TIOGA — Logan Westbrook singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice as Tioga defeated Tom Bean, 6-2, in District 11-2A action.

Chase Jones scattered five hits and did not allow an earned run while also added a single, walk, drove in a run and scored, Canyon Maness walked twice, drove in two and scored, Tanner Yant singled and scored for Tioga (3-7, 3-1, which moved into a three-way tie with the Tomcats and Era. The Bulldogs play at Collinsville on Tuesday.

Chase Parsons was 2-for-3, Alex Sanchez singled and scored and Lance Pauler scored for Tom Bean (8-3, 3-1), which travels to Era on Tuesday.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 5, Sherman 2

In Sherman, Logan Williams tripled and scored during the Bearcats’ loss against third-place Lovejoy in district action.

Drake Dodder singled and walked twice while Luke Young singled and scored for Sherman (8-9, 1-3), which plays at The Colony on Tuesday night.

Matthew Mainord homered and drove in two runs for Lovejoy (16-4, 3-1).

McKinney North 4, Denison 0

In McKinney, Garland Parker and Logan Tilley were each hit by pitches twice during Denison’s loss against district co-leader McKinney North.

Denison (7-12, 0-4) hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Casey Workman threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks for McKinney North (11-3, 4-0).

District 9-4A

Melissa 4, Van Alstyne 2

In Van Alstyne, Mathew Crawford singled, drove in a run and scored during the Panthers’ loss against Melissa in district action.

Dakota Howard singled, walked and scored and Jordan Caldwell singled and drove in a run for Van Alstyne (11-5, 0-3), which plays at Celina on Tuesday night.

Mason Perkins did not allow an earned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks for Melissa (11-5, 2-2).

District 10-3A

Boyd 13, S&S 2 (6)

In Sadler, Zack Colwell walked and scored during S&S’ loss against district co-leader Boyd.

Josh Pittner singled, Hunter Blanscett drove in a run and Cade Russell scored for S&S (2-8, 0-4), which plays at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Easton Manire was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored for Boyd (14-3, 4-0).

District 11-3A

Bells 18, Leonard 0 (5)

In Leonard, Landon Morse was 4-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored three times during first-place Bells’ run-rule victory over Leonard.

Austin Young and Hayden Trainor combined on a three-hitter while Trainor was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored three times, Tanner Carter was 2-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Preston Carter was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Ben Burleson walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice, Keaton High walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Landon Nelson singled, drove in two and scored for Bells (14-3, 4-0), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Peyton Bradley, Ty Ashworth and Tyler Newby singled for Leonard (1-13, 0-4).

Blue Ridge 4, Whitewright 2

In Blue Ridge, Kasey Sanders went 2-for-3 during Whitewright’s district loss against Blue Ridge.

Caden Mallen doubled and scored, Dylan Gudgel singled and drove in a run and Xy’rion Daniels scored for Whitewright (5-10, 3-1), which fell into a three-way tie for second place with Bonham and Gunter. The Tigers play at Bells on Tuesday night.

Brody Darland singled, drove in a run and scored for Blue Ridge (5-8, 1-3).

Bonham 4, Howe 3

In Bonham, Austin Haley was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored during Howe’s walk-off loss against second-place Bonham in district action.

Luke Lopez singled, drove in a run and scored, Ethan Lopez singled and drove in a run and Ryan Hough singled and scored for Howe (5-11, 0-4), which hosts Gunter on Tuesday night.

Trystan Mallory singled and drove in two runs for Bonham (9-5, 3-1), which is tied with Gunter and Whitewright in second place.