College Diamond Roundup — Storm softball splits doubleheader at No. 9 Southern Arkansas

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State scored five runs over the final two innings of Game 2 to pick up a 6-2 win against No. 9 Southern Arkansas, avenging a 4-2 nine-inning loss in the series opener in Great American Conference play.

The split moves the Savage Storm to 18-3 overall on the season and 10-2 in Great American Conference play with the rubber match of the series slated for a noon start on Saturday.

In the Storm's win, Kady Fryrear posted a pair of hits, one of them a home run, and drove in three runs. Jaleigh Durst and Alexis Lambert also drove in runs for Southeastern (18-3, 10-2), which ends the series at noon on Saturday.

In the opening loss, Peyton Streetman drove in a pair of runs and Amberlyn Walsworth went the distance, tossing 8.2 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts, but was saddled with her first loss of the season.

Texas Lutheran 8, Austin College 4

Austin College was swept in its Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against No. 4 Texas Lutheran, dropping the opener, 11-0, before falling, 8-4, in the second game.

In the opener, the 'Roos were limited to a double from Ashley Elliott and a single by Alice Maisonet.

Elliott also led the way in Game 2 as she went 1-for-2 with two RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base while Elizabeth Preston doubled, drove in a run and scored and Jaide Vidal and Sarah Ramirez each singled and scored and Avery Atencio drove in a run.

Austin College (2-7, 1-5) wraps up the series at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Old Settlers Park.

Baseball

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 21, Austin College 3

In Seguin, Logan Ballard singled, walked and drove in a run during Austin College's series-opening loss against Texas Lutheran in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Nick Flynn and Brandon Evans each singled and drove in a run, Zack Mahoney singled and scored and Jake Webster walked and scored for Austin College (4-7, 0-4), which continues the series with a double-header at noon on Saturday.

GAC

Southern Arkansas 9, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

In Durant, Southeastern Oklahoma State was bitten by a trio of costly errors in a Great American Conference series-opening loss to Southern Arkansas at Mike Metheny Field.

Slayde Ortiz picked up a pair of hits to lead the Storm while Blake McQuain drove in the only Storm run.

Dylan Turner got the start and allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits with five strikeouts in five inning for Southeastern (11-7, 7-6), which hosts the final two games of the series on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.