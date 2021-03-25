Herald Democrat

Whitesboro baseball beats Ponder to stay perfect in 10-3A

PONDER — Greyson Ledbetter was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored as district co-leader Whitesboro defeated Ponder, 11-2, in a 10-3A makeup contest.

Jake Hermes was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, Torran Naglestad was 2-for-3 with a double and scored four times, Jacob Smith was 2-for-5 and scored twice and Paul Griffith singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (10-4, 3-0), which hosts Ponder on Saturday.

Graham Whitewood was 2-for-4 and tripled for Ponder (8-8, 0-3).

The game, which was postponed from Tuesday and moved to Ponder due to bad weather, was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning and Whitesboro holding a 5-1 lead on Wednesday because of storms.