TCS basketball trio earns all-state accolades for 2020-21 season

Herald Democrat

Three Texoma Christian basketball players earned TAPPS Class 2A all-state honors for the 2020-21 season.

Junior T’a nne Boyd was named first-team all-state and senior McKenzie Poe was honorable mention for the Lady Eagles.

Junior Thomas Barnett was a second-team all-state selection for the Eagles.

Boyd was the TAPPS District 2-2A Most Valuable Player and a first-team all-district pick along with Poe and Kylee Ryeczyk. Shelbi Hayes and Nealee Russell were second-team all-district while Anzley Poe and Mackenzie Jaresh were honorable mention.

Barnett was first-team all-district, as was Kason Williams, Carson Russell and Bryce Ryeczyk. Landon Kizer and Michael Tan were second-team all-district and Hayden Turner was honorable mention.