Diamond Roundup — Denison softball loses to Rock Hill

Ashlinn Hamilton allowed an earned run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts and no walks and had one of Denison’s two hits during a 3-0 loss against Prosper Rock Hill in a District 10-5A makeup contest at Denison.

Madison Carter also singled and Kiki Carter walked for the Lady Yellow Jackets (10-7, 3-2), who dropped into a tie with The Colony for third place.

Denison will host Lovejoy on Friday night.

Grace Berlage threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk and also drove in a run for Rock Hill (14-5, 5-0), which is tied with Lovejoy in first place.

The Lady Blue Hawks scored twice in the fourth and added their final run in the sixth inning.

District 11-3A

Blue Ridge 2, Pottsboro 1

In Blue Ridge, Aly Malone allowed an earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk but Pottsboro came up short against fourth-place Blue Ridge in a district makeup game.

Malone, Kayci Shiltz, Chaelie Trojacek and Tessa DelaCruz singled with Shiltz scoring the run for Pottsboro (3-9, 1-4), which hosts Whitewright on Friday night.

Dakota Deckard allowed an unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks and hit the tie-breaking solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning for Blue Ridge.

District 10-2A

Muenster 11, Tioga 0 (5)

In Tioga, Katy Jordan walked during the Lady Bulldogs’ loss against Muenster in a district makeup contest.

Shelby Derzapf was hit by a pitch for Tioga (3-5, 0-3), which hosts Era on Friday.

Kennedy Schroeder threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk for district co-leader Muenster (6-1, 4-0).

Baseball

District 10-3A

Boyd 10, S&S 0 (6)

In Boyd, Cade Russell singled during S&S’ loss against Boyd in a district makeup.

Jake Reynolds and Josh Pittner added hits for S&S (2-7, 0-3), which hosts Boyd on Friday night.

Rustyn Ellis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Boyd (13-3, 3-0), which is tied with Whitesboro and Paradise in first place.