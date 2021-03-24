College Diamond Roundup — Storm softball sweeps; Grayson squads swept

Herald Democrat

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southeastern Oklahoma State homering five times on its way to a double-header sweep of Southwest Baptist, 8-5 and 7-3, in non-conference action.

In the opener, Kady Fryrear was 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, three RBI and scored three times, Kyia Monahwee was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI, Bailey Beard was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice and Brooklyn Field doubled and drove in two.

Amberlyn Walsworth allowed a run on four hits in five innings of relief with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Monahwee led the way in Game 2 by going 3-for-4 with a double, driving in a run and scoring. Peyton Streetman was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Cheyenne Mahy homered and drove in two while Karissa Marshall also homered for the Storm (17-2), who start a Great American Conference series at Southern Arkansas on Friday.

NTJCAC

Weatherford College 16, Grayson College (6)

JT Smith homered, walked twice and drove in two during Grayson College’s 16-6 loss in six innings as the Lady Vikings dropped a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at home against Weatherford.

Azia Lokeni was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Zoe Lott was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Maci Sanders singled and scored and Sage Harlow and Dominique Rodriguez drove in runs for the Lady Vikings (24-3, 11-3), who travel to Weatherford on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 12-3 loss in six innings. Smith homered, walked and scored twice, Harlow was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Cheyenne Stark doubled and drove in a run.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Weatherford College 11, Grayson College 6

WEATHERFORD — Luke Finn was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored during Grayson College’s 11-6 loss as the Vikings lost a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Weatherford.

Tyler LaRue doubled and drove in three, Davis Powell tripled, walked and scored, Wade Elliott singled, walked and drove in a run, Blake Rambusch walked twice and scored and Jesse Pierce singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for the Vikings (14-11, 2-8), who host Weatherford on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 3-2 loss. Rambusch singled, walked and drove in a run, Nick Vernars and Powell each singled and scored and Pierce singled.