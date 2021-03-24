College Basketball Roundup — Vikings earn at least a share of 1st NTJCAC title

Herald Democrat

D.J. Thomas scored 28 points and Grayson College defeated Temple College, 117-99, to clinch at least a share of its first North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title.

The Vikings (17-2, 11-2) will win the title outright with a victory in the regular-season finale at McLennan on Saturday. Both McLennan and Ranger sit a game behind Grayson.

Tyrone Williams added 20 points, Samier Kinsler chipped in 19 points, Aaron Cash-Johnson totaled 15 points, Latrell Williams finished with 13 points and Aseem Luckey contributed 11 points for the Vikings, who have won nine straight.

Aleu Aleu and Brandon Monroe each scored 26 points for Temple College (5-12, 1-12).

Women

NTJCAC

Grayson College 77, Temple College 68

Sali Kourouma scored 21 points and second-place Grayson College defeated third-place Temple College, 77-68, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Jane Asinde added 18 points, Nisea Burrell chipped in nine points and Daiysha Brown, Chyvon Thomas and Dax Melton all totaled six points for the Lady Vikings (16-3, 12-3), who end the regular season at McLennan on Saturday.

Grayson, which has won 10 straight, can clinch a share of the conference title, and the top seed for the region tournament, with a win and a loss by Hill College in one of its last two games.