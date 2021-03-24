Baseball Roundup — Bells' Carter throws no-hitter; Collinsville tops Savoy

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Tanner Carter threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple, walked, drove in four runs and scored twice as district co-leader Bells run-ruled Leonard, 10-0, in five innings in 11-3A action.

Cooper Smith singled, drove in three and scored, Ben Burleson doubled and scored twice, Hayden Trainor doubled, drove in a run and scored and Landon Morse singled, walked and scored for Bells (13-3, 3-0), which plays at Leonard on Friday night.

Gunter 11, Pottsboro 5

In Pottsboro, Cade Dodson was 4-for-4 with a home run, walked, drove in three and scored three times as Gunter defeated Pottsboro, 11-5, in 11-3A action.

Cooper Wade did not allow an earned run on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in 6.2 innings and was 2-for-2 with two walks, drove in a run and scored twice, Jacob Morris had a two-run homer, Garrett Vogel walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Riekkhan Bostick was 2-for-4 and Kaden Rigsby singled and scored twice for Gunter (15-4, 2-1), which hosts Pottsboro on Friday night.

Aaron Massie doubled, drove in two and scored, Grayson Watson doubled and drove in a run, Reid Thompson walked and scored twice and Barrett Kent singled, walked and scored for Pottsboro (7-7, 2-1).

Whitewright 5, Blue Ridge 4

In Whitewright, Kasey Sanders’ walk-off walk capped district co-leader Whitewright’s seventh-inning rally over Blue Ridge in 11-3A play.

After Blue Ridge (4-8, 0-3) scored in the top of the inning to take the lead, Whitewright (5-9, 3-0) had four walks, including by Deegan Bement to tie the game, and a single to pull out the victory.

Clayton Warford was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Karsten Fabian doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Xy’Rion Daniels singled, walked and scored twice and Shane Davis and Cooper Coley each singled and scored for Whitewright, which plays at Blue Ridge on Friday.

Brody Darland was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice for Blue Ridge.

Bonham 15, Howe 1 (5)

In Howe, Ryan Hough was 2-for-3 during the Bulldogs’ loss against Bonham in 11-3A play.

Austin Haley doubled and drove in a run, Luke Lopez walked and scored and Kaleb McNutt singled for Howe (5-10, 0-3), which plays at Bonham on Friday night.

Brant Stuber was 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and scored for Bonham (8-5, 2-1).

District 9-4A

Anna 5, Van Alstyne 0

In Anna, Dakota Howard walked and stole a base during Van Alstyne loss against Anna in district action.

Van Alstyne (11-4, 0-2) hosts Melissa on Friday night.

Rawley Hector threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and a walk for Anna (13-3, 3-0).

District 11-2A

Collinsville 11, Savoy 0 (5)

In Collinsville, Collin Barnes threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a walk and was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice as the Pirates run-ruled Savoy in district action.

Trevor O’Neal was 2-for-2, walked twice and scored three times, Reed Patterson was 2-for-3 and scored, Bryce Johnson homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Connor Ragsdale singled, walked and drove in two and Caden Sinclair singled and drove in two for Collinsville, which will play in the Alvord Tournament starting on Thursday because it has the district bye on Friday.