2020-21 Girls Basketball All-District Teams

Herald Democrat

Here are the all-district girls basketball teams for the 2020-21 season:

District 10-5A

WYLIE – The all-district 10-5A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Akasha Davis, Sr., Wylie East.

Offensive Player of the Year – Kaelyn Hamilton, Fr., McKinney North.

Defensive Player of the Year – Ciara Harris, Fr., McKinney North.

Newcomer of the Year – Rebekah Juett, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill.

Coach of the Year – Meaghan Hodapp, Wylie East

First team

Cheyenne Wooten, Fr., McKinney North; Aariyah Cotto, Sr., The Colony; Taylor Dailey, Jr, Wylie East; LeAire Nicks, Fr., Wylie East; Raylee Cave, Jr., Princeton; Makenna Walker, Jr., Princeton; Samantha Basson, Soph., Lovejoy.

Second team

Faith Shaw, Jr., Denison; Destiny Briscoe, Soph.; Haleiyah Hayes, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill; Aleena Dawkins, Jr., Wylie East; Kaitlyn McKenna, Jr., Princeton; Payton Aungst, Sr., Princeton; Jayden Smallwood, Jr., McKinney North; Avae Odza, Sr., Lovejoy.

Honorable mention

Sherman – Jastic Eleby, Sr.; Abigail Khader, Sr.; Ally Baker, Jr.

Denison – Jada Mathews, Soph.; Camryn Nixon, Soph.; Alyssa Rhodes, Soph.

Academic all-district

Sherman – Ally Baker, Jr.; Abigail Khader, Sr.; Andre’sha Luper, Soph.; Brooklyn Fields, Fr.; Jaliyah Guess, Fr.; Destiny Briscoe, Soph.; Lily Ball, Jr.; Ashley Brinkley, Jr.; Karis Stevenson, Soph.

Denison – Jada Mathews, Soph.; Maddie Harrington, Soph.; Akadia Pace, Soph.

District 9-4A

SANGER – The all-district 9-4A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Chloe Malone, Sr., Sanger.

Offensive Player of the Year – Wendy Clemmons, Sr., Melissa.

Defensive Player of the Year – Jadyn Bullard, Sr., Melissa.

Sixth Man of the Year – Elaine Pomeroy, Soph., Sanger.

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Kylie Allen, Sr., Van Alstyne; Abby Hammett, Soph., Aubrey.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Sanger

First team

Bailey Henderson, Soph., Van Alstyne; Bella Ringenberg, Jr., Sanger; Carly Schmucker, Soph., Sanger; Lexi Martin, Soph., Sanger; Caroline Morgan, Sr., Celina; Mia Ellis, Sr., Melissa; Rhianna Stevenson, Jr., Aubrey.

Second team

Kelsie Adams, Jr., Van Alstyne; Kate Carson, Sr., Van Alstyne; Abby Odom, Jr., Sanger; Phoenix Dillin, Sr., Sanger; Madison VanDorpe, Fr., Celina; Audrey Beaty, Jr., Aubrey; June Chatterley, Jr., Aubrey; Katie Sparks, Sr., Melissa.

Honorable mention

Van Alstyne – Mireya Mullins, Sr.; Lanie Thorpe, Soph.

Anna – JaQualah Fisher, Sr.; Valerie Ndofor, Fr.

Celina – Alexis Frick, Soph.; Emily Diaz, Fr.

Aubrey – Meagan Szostek, Soph.; Lexie Temple, Jr.

Sanger – Morgan Hartman, Jr.

Gainesville – Aaliyah Henry, Natalie Gutierrez, Yesmine Peralta.

Academic all-district

Van Alstyne – Callie Blankenship, Jr.; Presley McDonald, Soph.; Kelsie Adams, Jr.; Kate Carson, Sr.; Kaelyn Miller, Fr.; Lacey Thorpe, Soph.; Lanie Thorpe, Soph.; Kylie Allen, Sr.; Bailey Henderson, Soph.; Mireya Mullins, Sr.

District 10-3A

PONDER – The all-district 10-3A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Karly Ivy, Jr., Ponder.

Offensive Player of the Year – Tate Wells, Jr., Ponder.

Defensive Player of the Year – Kassi Ballard, Jr., Ponder.

Newcomer of the Year – Olivia Hildebrand, Fr., Whitesboro.

First team

Libby Langford, Jr., Whitesboro; Allison Muntz, Jr., Whitesboro; Brenna Howard, Fr., S&S; Kenzie Crider, Jr., Ponder;Chloe Poole, Sr., Ponder; Marlee Moynagh, Jr., Ponder; Jade Studamire, Sr., Valley View; Lindsey True, Jr., Pilot Point; Dalila Gonzalez, Soph., Paradise; Addison Hite, Fr., Pilot Point

Second team

Suzanna Griffin, Sr., S&S; Kaci Swindall, Fr., S&S; Jessica Hamon, Soph., Whitesboro; A'Niyah Shaw, Soph., Whitesboro; Riley Jackson, Sr., Ponder; Dailee Elvington, Sr., Valley View; Rilee Spencer, Sr., Boyd; Kylie Hayes, Jr., Boyd; Sasha Barletta, Sr., Callisburg; Aaliyah Jordan, Soph., Pilot Point; Brooklyn Force, Fr., Paradise; Mia Caddell, Sr., Paradise.

Honorable mention

Whitesboro – Elly Harper, Sr.; Skyler Brannan, Jr.; Zalenka Brannan, Soph.

S&S – Baylee Hix, Sr.; Cate Sloan, Jr.; Liv Manley, Soph.; Dakota Billmeier, Jr.

Academic all-district

Whitesboro – BreAnn Beste, Sr.; Elly Harper, Sr.; Libby Langford, Jr.; Hermayonie Dominguez, Jr.; Allison Muntz, Soph.; Zalenka Brannan, Soph.; Jessica Hamon, Soph.; Jacy Hahn, Soph.; Olivia Hildebrand, Fr.

S&S – Suzanna Griffin, Sr.; Baylee Hix, Sr.; Jamie Neel, Sr.; Dakota Billmeier, Jr.; Kylee Lewis, Jr.; Brenna Howard, Fr.; Marlee Howard, Fr.; Kaci Swindall, Fr.; Katelynn Swindall, Jr.

District 11-3A

GUNTER – The all-district 11-3A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Alyssa Tarpley, Jr., Gunter.

Offensive Player of the Year – Cheznie Hale, Sr., Bells.

Defensive Player of the Year – Hannah Fellinger, Sr., Pottsboro.

Sixth Man of the Year – Rhyan Pogue, Jr., Gunter.

Newcomer of the Year – Kayanna Cox, Fr., Whitewright.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Gunter.

First team

Sierra Copeland, Sr., Howe; Hadley Williams, Sr., Pottsboro; Autumn Graley, Jr., Pottsboro; Sarah Putnicki, Sr., Gunter; Blakely Esnard, Jr., Gunter; Natalie Alexander, Jr., Whitewright; Gabby Smith, Sr., Bells; Raven Fox, Sr., Leonard.

Second team

Emma Powlison, Sr., Pottsboro; Bailee Dorris, Fr., Bells; Mia Moore, Sr., Bells; Ashton Long, Soph., Whitewright; Emily Barnhurst, Sr., Whitewright; Taylor Boddie, Sr., Gunter; Alexa Rhone, Sr., Leonard; Kylie Mathers, Jr., Blue Ridge.

Honorable mention

Gunter – Lindsay Esnard, Reagan Andres.

Howe – Katie Grogan, Trinity Williams.

Pottsboro – Aly Malone, Brayli Simpson.

Bells – Jaiden Tocquigny, Hannah Bondarenko, Kayton Arnold.

Whitewright – Katy Long, Callie McGee, Gracie Robinson.

Blue Ridge – Taylor Langwell, Christina Dauster.

Bonham – Chrysi Hembym Annie Ukpe, Journi Shellman.

Leonard – Tara Wilkerson, Brooke Perry, Nakita Harris.

Academic all-district

Howe – Katie Grogan, Sierra Copeland, Reagan Troxtell, Kendall Griffin, Landry Sanders, Avery Snapp, Emory Snapp, Matalee Stewart, Teagan Stubblefield, Trinity Williams.

Whitewright – Natalie Alexander, Emily Barnhurst, Maria Card, Kayanna Cox, Ashton Long, Katy Long, Callie McGee, Gracie Robinson.

Bells – Mia Moore, Gabby Smith, Cheznie Smith, Kayton Arnold, Jaiden Tocquigny, Bailee Dorris, Riley Rolen, Hannah Bondarenko, Kiley Arledge, Olivia Pedigo.

Gunter – Alyssa Tarpley, Lindsay Esnard, Blakely Esnard, Reagan Andres, Sarah Putnicki, Taylor Boddie, Kailey Tokarz, Miranda Putnicki.

Pottsboro – Hannah Fellinger, Emma Powlison, Autumn Graley, Aubria Gilloud, Brayli Simpson, Avery Arterburn, Kara Nuemann, Aly Malone, Hadley Williams, Macy McBride.

District 13-2A

MUENSTER – The all-district 13-2A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Annie Anderle, Sr., Muenster.

Offensive Player of the Year – Rachae Fowler, Jr., Alvord.

Defensive Player of the Year – Martie McCoy, Jr., Muenster.

Sixth Man of the Year – Brooklyn Duncan, Soph., Muenster.

Newcomer of the Year – Kelsee Vandagriff, Fr., Tioga.

Coach of the Year – Chris Hightower, Muenster.

First team

Katie Johnson, Soph., Collinsville; Taylor Maag, Sr., Alvord; Jocelyn Tambunga, Sr., Alvord; Jada Binder, Sr., Muenster; Aubdrey Kubis, Sr., Muenster; Sarah Monday, Sr., Muenster; Allison Hedrick, Sr., Lindsay; Kiara Franklin, Jr., Era.

Second team

Olivia Northcutt, Sr., Tioga; Tawni Hamilton, Sr., Alvord; Madison Clark, Jr., Alvord; Chloe Hacker, Sr., Muenster; Rachel Hutcherson, Sr., Lindsay; Kate Krebs, Fr., Era; Kaylie Simmons, Jr., Chico.

Honorable mention

Collinsville – Madison Ashton, Jr.

Tioga – Emerson Rhymes, Sr.; Bekah Wineberg, Sr.

Alvord – Laney Mitchell, Jr.; Katie Slaten, Jr.; Aubrey Mitchell, Sr.

Era – Bailee Bowden, Sr.

Academic all-district

Collinsville – Addisyn McDonnell, Fr.

Tioga – Kelsee Vandagriff, Fr.; Emerson Rhymes, Sr.; Bekah Wineberg, Sr.; Madison Parker, Fr.; Katie Houk, Jr.; Sandra Zuniga, Jr.; Annsleigh Koberick, Soph.; Erica Quintin, Jr.

District 14-2A

CELESTE – The all-district 14-2A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Connie Hughes, Soph., Bland.

Offensive Player of the Year – Addyson Nichols, Jr., Sam Rayburn.

Defensive Player of the Year – Taylor Brown, Jr., Tom Bean.

Newcomer of the Year – Kinsly Woodruff, Fr., Wolfe City.

Co-Coaches of the Year – Mandi Corbin, Tom Bean; Garrett Todd, Bland.

First team

Emma Lowing, Jr., Tom Bean; Emmy Pennell, Jr., Tom Bean; Avreigh Chaffin, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Madison Bradley, Sr., Sam Rayburn; May’C Lahvic, Sr., Bland; Monica Alonso, Sr., Bland; Ava Steele, Soph., Wolfe City.

Second team

Megan Warren, Sr., Tom Bean; Kaitlyn Lind, Sr., Tom Bean; Mariana Caro, Soph., Trenton; Maddison Cason, Sr., Honey Grove; Makiyah Johnson, Sr., Honey Grove; Laney Turner, Sr., Wolfe City.

Honorable mention

Tom Bean – Kendal Cole, Sr.; Briana Yale, Sr.

Bland – Aziah Lopez, Soph.; Yadira Elias, Soph.

Celeste – Kalyn Riley, Jr.; Kloe Walker, Sr.; Samara Buckley, Jr.; Akyah Gearhart, Soph; Ally D’amico, Soph.

Wolfe City – Emma Thornton, Jr.; Cassidy Walters, Soph.; Breana Burns, Jr.

Trenton – Misty Spindle, Jr.; Mackenzie Wommack, Jr.; Autumn Miles, Soph.; Gracie Williams, Fr.

Honey Grove – Prisella Reyna, Soph.; Shakira Cooper, Sr.; Azia Brigham, Sr.

Sam Rayburn – Abigail Keeton, Fr.; Baylee Williams, Soph.; Kaylen Cockrill, Sr.

Academic all-district

Tom Bean – Emmy Pennell, Jr.; Madison Holmes, Jr.; Emma Lowing, Jr.; Briana Yale, Sr.; Kaitlyn Lind, Sr.; Kailey Vick, Soph.