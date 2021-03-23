Herald Democrat

Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball earns first win of the season.

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State came away with its first victory of the season as the Savage Storm swept Southwestern Oklahoma State, 25-20, 25-7, 25-19, in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Skylor Lewis led the Storm with a match-high 11 kills while Aleksandra Rodic added nine kills and Jocelyn Grewing chipped in six kills. Ruthie Forson handed out 30 assists while also adding 11 digs and four kills, McKenzie Turkoly collected 24 digs and Grace Shehadeh totaled 22 digs for the Storm (1-5, 1-5).