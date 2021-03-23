Southeastern baseball edges Northeastern State in extra innings

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Six pitchers combined to allow an unearned run on four hits while a Colton Buckner homer and a Rylee Holmes walk-off sac fly in the 11th inning accounted for the difference in a 2-1 win over Northeastern State in non-conference action at Mike Metheny Field.

Dylan Turner got the start and tossed three innings, allowing a pair of hits and striking out four.

Connor Priest, Coby Langford, Jordan Compton, KC Bryan and Logan Teske, who threw the final three innings, followed on the mound for the Storm (11-6), who host Southern Arkansas for a series starting Friday.

Seth Morrow went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored and Richard Ware and Slayde Ortiz each added hits.