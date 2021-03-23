Softball Roundup — Gunter holds off Whitewright; VA routs Anna

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Rhyan Pogue was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI as third-place Gunter held off fourth-place Whitewright, 9-7, in District 11-3A action.

Sara Beth Jackson was 3-for-4 and scored, Hayden Fox was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Makenna Kincheloe was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Andrea Montes was 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Olivia Eft doubled, drove in two and scored for Gunter (11-4, 4-1), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Gracie Robinson was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Hayden Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Natalie Alexander was 2-for-4 and scored, Abreanna Smith tripled, walked and drove in a run and Kiley Anderson singled, walked and scored for Whitewright (12-4, 2-3), which plays at Pottsboro on Friday.

Bells 15, Howe 0 (3)

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma and Chloe Russum combined on a perfect game with six strikeouts as the district co-leading Lady Panthers run-ruled Howe in 11-3A play.

Both also had success at the plate — Russum was 2-for-3 with a triple, five RBI and scored and Tanguma was 2-for-2 and drove in a run — while Bailee Dorris was 2-for-2 with double, home run, walked, three RBI and scored three times, Kylee Beach was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored three times and Gabby Smith homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice for Bells (13-4, 5-0), which hosts Bonham on Friday with the winner gaining sole possession of first place.

District 10-5A

The Colony 11, Sherman 1 (5)

In The Colony, Emma Jones doubled and scored during Sherman's district loss against fourth-place The Colony.

Ava Gibson, Mackenzie Clark and Marissa Wells added singles and Addey Kuhn drove in a run for Sherman (5-12, 1-4), which hosts Wylie East on Friday.

Sydney Young hit a grand slam for The Colony (5-9, 3-2).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 15, Anna 1 (5)

In Anna, Kelsie Adams was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice as Van Alstyne run-ruled Anna in district action.

Jenna Pharr was 2-for-3 with a double and scored four times, Kylie Allen was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored three times, Madelyn Thomas was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Taylor Roberts singled, drove in two and scored and Sydney Sullivan singled and scored twice for Van Alstyne (9-2, 3-1), which hosts district co-leader Melissa on Friday night.

Shannon Jessup walked twice and drove in a run for Anna (4-5, 1-4).

District 10-3A

S&S 11, Paradise 5

In Sadler, Presley Wilson was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBI and scored twice as fourth-place S&S defeated Paradise in district action.

Brenna Howard went 3-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice and picked up the win with eight strikeouts, Harlee Wooten was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Emberlynn Morin singled, walked and drove in a drive for S&S (7-3, 4-2), which plays at Valley View on Friday.

Lauren Moon homered and drove in three for Paradise (1-16, 0-6).

Whitesboro 3, Boyd 1

In Boyd, Karley Wolf allowed an unearned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and a walk and was 3-for-4 with a double and scored as second-place Whitesboro defeated Boyd in district action.

Makayla Adams homered, BreAnn Beste waked and drove in a run and Olivia Hildebrand singled and scored for Whitesboro (9-2, 4-1), which travels to Ponder on Friday.

Kaitlyn Conklin singled and scored for Boyd (5-13, 2-4).

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 10, Dodd City 7

In Dodd City, Bri Yale was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and did not allow an earned run while striking out five and walking one as first-place Tom Bean defeated fourth-place Dodd City in district play.

Madison Holmes was 2-for-4 and scored three times, Emmy Pennell singled and drove in three, Gabby Narro had a two-run double, Delaney Hemming scored twice and Emma Nelson walked and scored twice for Tom Bean (6-3, 4-0), which hosts Ector on Friday.

Lindsey Mauppin was 3-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle with two RBI and scored for Dodd City (2-2, 2-2).