Herald Democrat

Roos keeper Harris named SCAC Defensive Player of the Week

Austin College women's soccer player Meredith Harris has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Harris, a junior goalkeeper from Mansfield, had a monster game in goal as Austin College earned a 1-1 draw in a road match at Texas Lutheran. Harris made 21 saves while playing all 110 minutes, boasting a .955 save percentage in the game. Harris has posted back-to-back games with 10-plus saves and now leads the SCAC with 45 saves on the season.

She also boasts a .957 save percentage and is third in the SCAC with a 0.62 goals-against-average.