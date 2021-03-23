Local basketball players earn THSCA academic all-state honors

Herald Democrat

More than a dozen Texoma senior basketball players earned academic all-state honors for the 2020-21 season from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

On the girls side, both Gunter and Pottsboro had three players recognized.

For Gunter, Reagan Andres was on the second team and Sarah Putnicki and Taylor Boddie were honorable mention.

For Pottsboro, Hannah Fellinger was on the first team while Hadley Williams and Emma Powlison were on the second team.

S&S and Whitesboro each had a pair of players honored.

For S&S, Suzanna Griffin was an Elite selection while Baylee Hix was on the second team.

For Whitesboro, both BreAnn Beste and Elly Harper were honorable mention.

On the boys side, Bells and Whitewright had two players selected.

For Bells, Keaton High was on the first team and Tanner Carter was honorable mention.

For Whitewright, Karsten Fabian was on the second team and Xavier Cox-Dunlap was honorable mention.

Jake Reynolds of S&S was an honorable mention choice.