Southeastern softball pitcher Walsworth selected for GAC Weekly Award

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Amberlyn Walsworth wrapped up a near-perfect weekend sweep of Arkansas-Monticello by earning Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week honors.

Walsworth, a freshman from Shreveport, La., kept her record perfect with a pair of complete-game victories, including one shutout, and finishing the weekend allowing one unearned run, scattering seven hits, and striking out 11 across from no walks over 14 total innings.

In the series opener, she allowed four hits and struck out five in a 1-0 win.

In the series finale, Walsworth gave up an unearned run on just three hits to go with six strikeouts.