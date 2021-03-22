College Basketball Roundup — Vikings strengthen hold on first; Grayson women also win

Herald Democrat

PLANO — Tyrone Williams and D.J. Thomas each scored 24 points as first-place Grayson College defeated fourth-place Collin County College, 97-83, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Samier Kinsler finished with 20 points and Aseem Luckey chipped in 10 points and Aaron Cash-Johnson added eight points for the Vikings (15-2, 10-2), who have won eight straight games.

Grayson College hosts Temple College on Wednesday night and can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win. The Vikings end the season at second-place McLennan on Saturday.

Trazarien White scored 28 points for Collin County College (13-6, 8-4).

Women

NTJCAC

Grayson College 85, Collin County 67

PLANO — Jane Asinde and Sali Kourouma each scored 16 points as second-place Grayson College defeated Collin County College, 85-67, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Marta Duda and had 12 points, Daiysha Brown totaled 11 points and Shelby Black and Diaka Berete chipped in seven points for the Lady Vikings (15-3, 11-3), who have won nine straight games.

Grayson College hosts third-place Temple College on Wednesday night.

Emilie Ravn scored 19 points for Collin County College (9-12, 6-8).