Blue Ridge hires Gunter OC Wylie to be its head football coach/AD

Herald Democrat

Gunter offensive coordinator Tim Wylie has been hired to be the head football coach and athletic director at Blue Ridge.

Wylie replaces Mark Chester, who went 11-11 in two seasons and reached the area round in 2019, after he stepped down to be the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Gregory-Portland.

Wylie has led the Gunter offense for the past four seasons. He was hired after Charlie Rhoten left to be the head coach at Rogers.

In his time with the Tigers, Gunter was the Class 3A Division II state runner-up in 2017 and won the 2019 3A Division II championship, the second in school history and within a four-year span. Gunter also made the state semifinals in 2018 and in 2020, losing to Canadian both times.

This past season the Tigers went 13-2 before the loss against the Wildcats, who went on to win the state title.

Wylie was the offensive coordinator at Cypress Ranch for a season before joining Gunter. He had served in that same role at Klein Forest from 2012-16 as well as previously being an assistant at Fort Bend Hightower, where he was a part of state runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2008, and Carrollton Creekview.

Blue Ridge and Gunter are together in District 8-3A (II) for at least one more season before the next realignment in February determines where they will be for 2022 and 2023.