Softball Roundup — Denison blasts North; Gunter's Pogue perfect

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Madison Carter was 3-for-3 with four RBI, walked and scored three times as third-place Denison run-ruled McKinney North, 17-3, in five innings in District 10-5A action.

Hannah Grinspan was 4-for-5, drove in a run and scored three times, Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Jewel Hiberd tripled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Camryn Nixon was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored and Kiki Carter doubled, walked, drove in three and scored twice for Denison (10-6, 3-1), which hosts district co-leader Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Delaney Hill was 2-for-3 and scored for McKinney North (1-15, 1-3).

Lovejoy 19, Sherman 5 (5)

In Sherman, Marissa Wells was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored during the Lady Bearcats' loss against 10-5A co-leader Lovejoy.

Emma Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Addey Kuhn and Madison Jarvis each singled and scored, Ava Gibson singled, walked and scored and Bailey Miller walked and drove in a run for Sherman (5-11, 1-3), which plays at The Colony on Tuesday.

Holly Massey was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice for Lovejoy (16-7, 4-0).

District 9-4A

Aubrey 10, Van Alstyne 8

In Van Alstyne, Kylie Allen was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove in three and scored during the Lady Panthers' loss against Aubrey in district play.

Kelsie Adams was 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Tinsley Love was 3-for-3 and walked, Sydney Sullivan doubled, walked and drove in two runs and Jenna Pharr was 2-for-5 and scored for Van Alstyne (8-2, 2-1), which plays at Anna on Tuesday night.

Aubrey (12-2, 4-0) rallied for the victory by scoring five times in the seventh inning.

District 11-3A

Gunter 16, Leonard 0 (5)

In Leonard, Rhyan Pogue threw a perfect game with 13 strikeouts as Gunter defeated Leonard in district action.

Olivia Eft was 2-for-3 with a double, five RBI and scored twice, Sara Beth Jackson was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Andrea Montes singled, walked twice and scored three times and Hayden Fox singled and scored three times for Gunter (10-4, 3-1), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 13, Howe 5

In Howe, Chloe Scoggins was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice during Howe's district loss to Blue Ridge in district action.

Emery Snapp was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Katelyn Fuhr singled, walked, drove in a pair and scored, Jordan Brunner doubled, drove in a run and scored and Hannah Dwyer singled and drove in a run for Howe (2-6, 0-4), which plays at Bells on Tuesday night.

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 11, Trenton 10

In Tom Bean, Emmy Pennell's two-run single gave the Lady Tomcats a walk-off win against Trenton in a battle of district unbeatens.

Pennell's second hit of the game capped a five-run rally for Tom Bean (5-3, 3-0) to pull out the victory.

Gabby Narro was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored, Bri Yale was 2-for-3 with three RBI, walked and scored, Emma Nelson singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Kendal Cole chipped in a pair of hits for the Lady Tomcats, who play at Dodd City on Tuesday night.

Trenton (5-6, 3-1) held a 10-4 lead going to the bottom of the fourth inning.