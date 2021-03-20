S&S' Villa wins title, Denison's Jones is runner-up at girls state powerlifting

Herald Democrat

CORPUS CHRISTI — S&S senior Madison Villa won the Class 3A state championship to close out her career with a gold medal.

Villa won the title at 97 pounds with a total of 660 pounds to beat Crane’s Grace Smith (640 pounds) and Little River Academy’s Johaly Perez (600 pounds) for the top spot on the podium.

Villa is a three-time state qualifier who didn’t get to compete last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic and was 10th in the state as a sophomore.

Her senior year total was almost 200 pounds more than her sophomore season (470 pounds).

Whitewright had a pair of lifters finish in the top four in their weight classes.

Senior Hayden Thompson was fourth at 198 pounds with a total of 975 pounds that was 10 pounds from third place while classmate Kendra Haskett was fourth at 220 pounds with a total of 970 pounds and just 10 pounds shy of forcing a three-way tie for second place.

Senior Kira Phillips had the top finish for Whitesboro in placing sixth at 132 pounds with a total of 745 pounds.

Senior Sagrario Labrada was eighth at 97 pounds with a total of 490 pounds.

Junior Jenna King was 11th at 123 pounds with a total of 695 pounds.

Whitesboro had the best team finish at fifth in the standings with 19 points.

Class 5A Big School Meet

Sherman had a pair of top-five finishes at the 5A Big School state meet.

Junior Jennifer Muniz was fourth at 105 pounds with a total of 620 pounds, winning a tie-breaker with McAllen Memorial’s Kassandra Falcon.

Junior Lanie Fajerson was fifth at 165 pounds with a total of 825 pounds.

Class 5A Small School Meet

Denison sophomore Kianna Jones came away with a state-runner up finish as the Lady Yellow Jackets had three top-four finishes and placed ninth in the team standings at the 5A Small School state meet.

Jones was second at 165 pounds with a total of 930 pounds. She was just five pounds behind Mission Sharyland’s Natalia Davila for the top spot.

Senior Carla Ledezma was third at 220 pounds with a total of 925 pounds. She placed 13th as a sophomore.

Senior Ashley Colucci placed fourth at 105 pounds with a total of 565 pounds and was just five pounds from third place.

Sophomore Emma McLemore was eighth at 97 pounds with a total of 385 pounds.

Junior Alexi Jordan finished ninth at 198 pounds with a total of 725 pounds.

Class 4A Small School Meet

Van Alstyne senior Jessica Thomas had a fifth-place finish at the Class 4A Small School state meet.

Thomas, who is a three-time state qualifier, lifted a total of 865 pounds for fifth at 181 pounds.

The top four finishers all lifted at least 905 pounds.

It was an improvement for Thomas from her sophomore year, when she placed 12th with a total of 785 pounds.

Class 1A-2A meet

The Collinsville Lady Pirates had a pair of runner-up finishes in the Class 1A-2A state meet.

Senior Talon Andrews was second at 165 pounds with a total of 825 pounds, earning the silver medal after losing a tie-breaker with Deweyville’s Jodee Maloy after they tied for first.

Classmate Jessica McAdams placed fifth at that weight class with with a total of 740 pounds.

Senior Olivia Trevino was the state runner-up at 198 pounds with a total of 910 pounds. She was 30 pounds behind Vega’s Jacquelyn Olivas for the title.

Aaliyah Byrom finished sixth at that weight class with a total of 705 pounds.

Collinsville was seventh in the team standings with 11 points, eight behind champion Hawley and two points from the top five.

Camryn Hickman was sixth at 123 pounds with a total of 600 pounds

Mekenzie Morley placed eighth at 259 pounds with a total of 730 pounds.

Hadley Perdue was ninth at 105 pounds with a total of 465 pounds.