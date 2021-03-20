College Soccer Roundup — Austin College women tie; AC men get shut out

Herald Democrat

SEGUIN — The Austin College women's soccer team rallied to tie Texas Lutheran in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Hallie Dickerson delivered the tying goal at the 65-minute mark off an assist from Sydney Padget and Meredith Harris finished with 21 saves on the match for Austin College (0-3-1, 0-3-1), which has allowed just four goals in four matches.

Men

SCAC

Texas Lutheran 4, Austin College 0

SEGUIN — The Austin College men's soccer team suffered a shutout loss against Texas Lutheran in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Texas Lutheran (2-2, 2-2) scored three times in the first half on goals from Luis Green, Nestor Ayala and Jared Esparza

Green added his second goal in the 51st minute to close out the scoring.

Connor Tullis made seven saves for Austin College (0-2, 0-2).