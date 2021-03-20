College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball suffers first loss; Storm baseball splits

Herald Democrat

WACO — JT Smith was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice as Grayson College bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 9-1 victory to split with McLennan College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Ella Laurence also homered, Macee Cobb doubled, drove in two and scored and Dominique Rodriguez singled, drove in a pair and scored for the Lady Vikings (24-1, 11-1), who host Murray State in a non-conference double-header on Monday.

Grayson started the day with an 8-7 loss. Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI, Sage Harlow homered and drove in a pair, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice and Smith singled, walked and scored twice.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 4, Arkansas-Monticello 1

DURANT, Okla. — Cheyenne Mahy and Amberlyn Walsworth combined to allow one unearned run in a double-header as Southeastern Oklahoma State finished off a Great American Conference series sweep, 4-0 and 4-1, against Arkansas-Monticello.

Mahy won the opener by scattering six hits and striking out two. Kady Fryrear and Kamarie Wallace each collected a pair of hits, while Augusta Duty, Mahy and Kyia Monahwee drove in runs.

Walsworth allowed an unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts to finish off the sweep. Wallace was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice and Fryrear singled and scored for Southeastern (13-2, 9-1), which plays a non-conference double-header at Pittsburg State on Tuesday.

Baseball

NTJCAC

McLennan College 10, Grayson College 4

Yanluis Ortiz was 2-for-3, walked and drove in two runs but Grayson College was swept by McLennan College after a 10-4 loss in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Dub Hayes Field.

Will Quillen was 2-for-3 and scored, Wade Elliott doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Blake Rambusch singled, walked and scored and Kyle Williams singled and walked twice for the Vikings (14-9, 2-6), who play at Northeast Texas College on Monday.

Grayson started the day with a 7-0 loss. Quillen walked three times, Elliott, Rambusch and Stacey Bailey singled and Ortiz walked.

SCAC

Austin College 16, Centenary College 1

The Austin College baseball team dropped both halves of its Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference double-header, 13-4, and 16-1, against Centenary College

In the opener, the Roos had just three hits with Cody Goggins finishing 2-for-4. Ryan Culp took the loss and allowed eight runs on nine hits in three innings.

Nick Flynn went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the way in Game 2. Brandon Evans doubled for Austin College (4-6, 0-3), which starts a series at Texas Lutheran on Friday.

GAC

Arkansas-Monticello 2, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State was unable to finish off a series sweep with Arkansas-Monticello after the Storm lost the second game of a Great American Conference double-header, 2-1, following their 8-6 win in the opener.

In Game 1, Matt Miles, Seth Morrow and Reid Rice each collected three hits, while Colton Buckner and Joseph Ramirez finished with hits apiece. Miles and Morrow each drove in a pair for the Storm (10-6, 7-5).

Mason Whitmarsh allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts in the final. Richard Ware, Buckner, Rice, Blake McQuain and Dylan Herd each had a hit, with Buckner driving in the only run.