College Basketball Roundup — Grayson teams keep winning streaks intact

Herald Democrat

Sali Kourouma scored 32 points as second-place Grayson College defeated fifth-place Weatherford College, 92-67, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Jane Asinde added 15 points, Nivi Abron chipped in nine points and Marta Duda and Dax Melton each finished with seven points apiece for the Lady Vikings (14-3, 10-3), who have won eight straight.

Grayson will play at Collin County College on Monday.

Jaz Robinson scored 24 points for Weatherford (12-6, 8-6).

Men

NTJCAC

Grayson College 100, Weatherford College 88

Tyrone Williams finished with 28 points as second-place Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 100-88, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Aaron Cash-Johnson added 18 points, Tayton Conerway chipped in 17 points and Aseem Luckey totaled 14 points for the Vikings (15-2, 9-2), who have won seven straight.

Grayson will play at Collin County College on Monday.

Aaron Heft made seven three-pointers and finished with 29 points for Weatherford (8-12, 2-10).