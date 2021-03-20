Baseball Roundup — Whitesboro rallies for walk-off victory

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Mac Harper's steal of home capped a three-run bottom of the eighth inning as Whitesboro rallied for a 5-4 victory against Pilot Point in District 10-3A play.

After Pilot Point (8-7, 0-2) scored twice in the top of the eighth, Whitesboro (9-4, 2-0) put together a comeback with an RBI groundout by Harper, an RBI fielder's choice from Clayton Knight and then Harper's walk-off steal.

Harper went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Knight singled, drove in a run and scored and Jace Sanders and Ledbetter each singled and scored while Ledbetter allowed two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.

Callisburg 11, S&S 7

In Sadler, Josh Pittner was 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice during S&S' loss against Callisburg in 10-3A action.

Zion Richardson was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Ryan Smith was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Effram Hernandez singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Colten Courville walked three times and drove in a run for S&S (2-6, 0-2), which hosts Boyd on Tuesday night.

Hunter Kidd was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Callisburg (6-5, 2-0).

District 10-5A

Princeton 1, Denison 0

In Princeton, Canaan Farley Jr. allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings during Denison's district loss against Princeton.

Preston Paulson had the lone hit for the Yellow Jackets (7-9, 0-2) while Garland Parker walked.

Denison will host rival Denison on Tuesday night.

Logan Turner threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk and Cade Hitt drove in the game's only run in the fourth inning for Princeton (8-6, 1-1).

District 9-4A

Aubrey 6, Van Alstyne 4

In Van Alstyne, Aaron Beckham was 2-for-2, walked twice and scored twice during Van Alstyne's district-opening loss against Aubrey.

Mathew Crawford was 2-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Dakota Howard singled and scored and Riley Dancer and Weston Holbert drove in runs for Van Alstyne (11-3, 0-1), which plays at Anna on Tuesday night.

Brandon West was 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored for Aubrey (17-1, 2-0).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 2, Howe 1

In Pottsboro, Reid Thompson scored on a passed ball with two outs to give the Cardinals a walk-off victory against Howe in district action.

The Bulldogs (5-9, 0-2) had tied the game in the top of the seventh on a two-out error before Pottsboro (7-6, 2-0) was able to pull out the win.

Jackson Lipscomb allowed an unearned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks in 6.2 innings and also singled and scored, Barrett Kent walked twice and drove in a run and Titus Lyons was 2-for-3 for Pottsboro, which hosts Gunter on Tuesday night.

Parker Pecina did not allow an earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 6.2 innings and also singled and walked while Ethan Lopez singled and walked for Howe, which hosts Bonham on Tuesday.

Whitewright 10, Leonard 5

In Whitewright, Shane Davis allowed an unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings of relief as Whitewright defeated Leonard in district play.

Caden Mallen was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in two and scored twice, Cooper Coley singled, drove in two and scored, Deegan Bement doubled, walked and drove in three, Clayton Warford singled, walked and scored three times, Kartsen Fabian singled and drove in a pair and Kasey Sanders tripled and drove in a run for Whitewright (4-9, 2-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Ty Ashworth was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored for Leonard (1-11, 0-2).

Bells 12, Blue Ridge 2 (5)

In Blue Ridge, Tanner Carter was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored three times as Bells run-ruled Blue Ridge in district action.

Cooper Smith allowed an earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks and also doubled, walked and drove in a run, Keaton High singled, drove in two and scored, Lane Kendrick and Ben Burleson both singled, walked and scored twice and Hayden Trainor singled, drove in a run and scored for Bells (11-3, 2-0), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday night.

Powell singled, walked and scored twice for Blue Ridge (4-7, 0-2).

Gunter 1, Bonham 0

In Gunter, Isaac Villanueva and Landon Pelfrey combined on a three-hitter as the Tigers defeated Bonham in district play.

Villanueva went 6.2 innings, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out 11 before Pelfrey got the final out for the save. Cade Dodson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in the game's only run in the fifth inning and Riekkhan Bostick doubled and scored for Gunter (14-4, 1-1), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Ayden Leatherwood singled and walked for Bonham (7-5, 1-1).

District 11-2A

Tom Bean 24, Savoy 2 (5)

In Savoy, Alex Sanchez was 4-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in five and scored twice as Tom Bean run-ruled Savoy in district action.

Gage Moore was 5-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and scored five times, Chase Parsons was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored three times, Lance Pauler and Branigan Gomez each finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Chris Harmon was 2-for-2, walked twice and scored three times, Dylan Chapman singled, drove in three and scored and Wyatt Curd singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times for Tom Bean (8-1, 3-0), which has the district bye on Tuesday.

Ector 8, Collinsville 6

In Ector, Collin Barnes doubled, walked twice and scored twice during Collinsville's district loss to Ector.

Parker Wells walked twice and scored, Connor Ragsdale drove in two runs, Bryce Johnson singled, drove in a run and scored and Trevor O'Neal singled, walked and scored for Collinsville, which hosts Savoy on Tuesday.