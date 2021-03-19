Soccer Roundup — Sherman, Denison squads close out the season

Herald Democrat

Abigail Escobedo had a goal for the Lady Bearcats during Sherman's 3-1 loss against Princeton to close out District 10-5A play and the season at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (5-15-3, 2-11-1) finished seventh in the district standings.

Princeton (7-13-2, 3-10-1) ended up sixth in the standings.

The Colony 7, Denison 3

In The Colony, the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against third-place The Colony to finish District 10-5A action and the regular season.

Denison (4-17-1, 1-12-1) finished eighth in the district standings.

The Colony (14-5-5, 8-2-4) earned the third seed for the playoffs, finish two points in front of McKinney North and six behind Lovejoy.

Boys

District 10-5A

The Colony 6, Denison 1

In The Colony, the Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against The Colony to finish 10-5A action and the regular season.

Denison (6-15-2, 2-10-2) finished sixth in the district standings.

The Colony (15-3-5, 9-2-3) tied Lovejoy for second in the standings earned the second seed via a tie-breaker.

Princeton 5, Sherman 1

In Princeton, the Sherman Bearcats suffered a loss against Princeton to finish 10-5A action and the regular season at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Sherman (2-16-1, 1-12-1) finished eighth in the district standings.

Princeton (4-15-4, 3-11) was seventh in the standings, a point behind Denison for sixth.