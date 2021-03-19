College Diamond Roundup — AC baseball starts conference play with loss

Herald Democrat

The Austin College baseball team found itself on the losing end of a 15-10 slugfest with Centenary College as the 'Roos opened up Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Zack Mahoney went 3-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored to pace Austin College (4-4, 0-1) while Jake Webster went 3-for-6 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice. Nick Flynn, Justin Alphonse, Logan Ballard and Beau Beshires each had two hits. Alphonse doubled and drove in two and scored twice.

The teams will close out the series with a double-header at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 8, Arkansas-Monticello 7 (10)

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Reid Rice’s solo home run in the 10th inning lifted Southeastern Oklahoma State to the extra-innings victory in the series opener against Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference play.

Rice and Slayde Ortiz each had a pair of hits with Ortiz, Seth Morrow and Blake McQuain joining Rice with home runs.

Morrow drove in three, Ortiz had a pair of RBI and Kenneth Klier threw the final 1.2 innings to get the win, striking out three of the five batters he faced. for the Storm (9-5, 6-4), which will close out the series with a double-header at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Softball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 1, Arkansas-Monticello 0

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Amberlyn Walsworth scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk on her way to a shutout over Arkansas-Monticello in the Great American Conference series opener at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Kady Fryrear, Kyia Monahwee, Kamarie Wallace, Peyton Streetman, and Bailey Beard each collected a hit and Streetman drove in the lone run of the game in the first inning on a fielder’s choice for the Storm (11-2, 7-1), who close out the series with a double-header starting at noon on Saturday.