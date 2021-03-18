Grayson baseball splits with McLennan after extra-innings win

Herald Democrat

WACO — Isaac Webb was 4-for-7 with a double, five RBI and scored twice as Grayson College salvaged a split with a 20-11 victory in 10 innings over McLennan College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Davis Powell was 5-for-5, walked, two RBI and scored three times, Wade Eilliott was 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Blake Rambusch was 3-for-7 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice, Jesse Pierce was 2-for-5 with a homer, double walked twice and scored three times and Hunter Watson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored for the Vikings (14-7, 2-4), who host McLennan for a double-header on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 6-1 loss. Watson was 2-for-3, Rambusch singled and scored, Yanluis Ortiz and Kyle Williams each singled and walked and Will Quillen chipped in a hit.