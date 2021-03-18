Herald Democrat

Austin College’s Oliver named CWPA Player of the Week

Austin College women’s water polo player Sophie Oliver has been named the Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Player of the Week for her effort in the first two games of the season.

Oliver, a sophomore from Houston, led the ‘Roos with nine goals over two games against the University of the Pacific. Oliver had four goals and three steals in the first game of the day and followed with five goals and three assists to close out the day.

Last season Oliver was named an Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division III All-American, earning honorable mention honors, and was twice named the CWPA Rookie of the Week.