TABC all-region boys teams include Texoma trio

Herald Democrat

Three Texoma boys basketball players were selected to all-region teams by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for their performances during the 2020-21 season.

Van Alstyne junior J.J. Boling was named to the Class 4A Region II squad after helping the Panthers win the 9-4A title and reach the region quarterfinals in their first season after moving up from 3A. This is the second straight season he was named all-region.

Whitewright senior Aaron Pitt and Bells senior Tanner Carter were selected for the Class 3A Region II team.

Carter was the 11-3A MVP as the Panthers won a district title for the first time in program history while Pitt and the Tigers reached the region quarterfinals for the first time in six years.