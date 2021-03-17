Southeastern’s Streetman takes home GAC weekly softball honor
Herald Democrat
DURANT, Okla. — Peyton Streetman’s performance at the plate helped Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 6-1 stretch that earned her Great American Conference Player of the Week honors.
Streetman, a sophomore from Howe, put together an eight-game hitting streak on her way to a .647 average while adding a pair of walks and posting a .684 on-base percentage.
She collected 11 hits in 17 at-bats, posting a double and five RBI while score eight runs. Streetman also added three sacrifice bunts and was 3-of-3 in stolen bases.