Herald Democrat

Southeastern’s Streetman takes home GAC weekly softball honor

DURANT, Okla. — Peyton Streetman’s performance at the plate helped Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 6-1 stretch that earned her Great American Conference Player of the Week honors.

Streetman, a sophomore from Howe, put together an eight-game hitting streak on her way to a .647 average while adding a pair of walks and posting a .684 on-base percentage.

She collected 11 hits in 17 at-bats, posting a double and five RBI while score eight runs. Streetman also added three sacrifice bunts and was 3-of-3 in stolen bases.