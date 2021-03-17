Herald Democrat

No. 5 Grayson College softball wins two slugfests to remain unbeaten

JT Smith was 4-for-5 with a double, drove in a run scored three times and stole four bases as No. 5 Grayson College held on for 13-12 victory to sweep McLennan College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Sage Harlow was 2-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI and scored twice, Dominique Rodriguez was 3-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored, Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times and Macee Cobb and Carmen Eilertsen each had two RBI for the Lady Vikings (23-0, 10-0), who play a doubleheader at McLennan on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 28-13 victory in five innings. Rodriguez was 4-for-5 with three home runs, including two grand slams, and 11 RBI and scored four times, Smith was 3-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBI and scored three times, Harlow was 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and three runs, Cobb was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice, Zoe Lott was 2-for-4 with a homer, walked and scored four times and Eilertsen was 3-for-3, walked and scored three times.