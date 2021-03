Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — The Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a 2-0 loss against Princeton in a District 10-5A makeup contest at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Sixth-place Denison (6-14-2, 2-9-2) closes out its season at third-place The Colony on Friday night.

Seventh-place Princeton (3-15-4, 2-11) finishes its schedule by hosting Sherman on Friday.