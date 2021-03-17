College Hoops Roundup — Grayson teams win big on the road

Herald Democrat

TERRELL — Sali Kourouma scored 24 points as third-place Grayson College cruised to an 89-35 victory against Southwestern Christian College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Marta Duda added 17 points, Jane Asinde chipped in 10 points and Diaka Berete and Shelby Black totaled eight points apiece for the Lady Vikings (13-3, 9-3), who have won seven straight and host Weatherford College on Saturday.

Men

NTJCAC

Grayson College 116, Southwestern Christian College 87

TERRELL — D.J. Thomas had 32 points as second-place Grayson College defeated Southwestern Christian College, 116-87, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Tyrone Williams added 19 points, Samier Kinsler and Aseem Luckey each finished with 16 points and Tayton Conerway chipped in 13 points for the Vikings (14-2, 8-2), who have won six straight and host Weatherford College on Saturday.