Baseball Roundup — Bearcats, Jackets drop district openers

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — Logan Williams was 3-for-3, walked and scored twice for Sherman but Prosper Rock Hill rallied to beat the Bearcats, 6-5, in the District 10-5A opener.

Tate Bethel was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Brandon Fine homered, Dylan Fine walked twice and scored, Connor Clark singled and scored, Luke Young walked and scored and Drake Dodder threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits to go with seven strikeouts and three walks for Sherman (7-7, 0-1), which hosts McKinney North on Friday.

Prosper Rock Hill trailed 5-0 going to the bottom of the sixth, where it scored all its runs, one being earned, to pull out the victory.

Wylie East 8, Denison 5

Cam Wheeler was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and scored twice during Denison’s loss against Wylie East to start 10-5A play.

Logan Tilley was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Ty Kirkbride was 2-for-3 with a double, Peyton Johnson walked twice and scored and Drew Meek singled and drove in a run for Denison (7-8, 0-1), which plays at Princeton on Friday.

Wylie East (8-5, 1-0) was down 3-1 going to the seventh inning, scored seven runs and then held on for the win.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 5, Pilot Point 3

In Pilot Point, Greyson Ledbetter was 2-for-3 with a double and scored as Whitesboro edged Pilot Point to kick off district action.

Maxx Parker walked, drove in a run and scored, Clayton Knight scored twice, Jake Hermes drove in a run and Jacob Smith singled and walked for Whitesboro (8-4, 1-0), which hosts Pilot Point on Friday.

Ethan Evans homered, walked and drove in two for Pilot Point (8-6, 0-1).

Callisburg 10, S&S 4

In Callisburg, Eli Mahan was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored during S&S’ loss against Callisburg to start district play.

Zack Colwell was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Jake Reynolds was 2-for-3 and scored and Keeden Jones singled and scored for S&S (2-5, 0-1), which hosts Callisburg on Friday.

Hunter Kidd was 4-for-5 with a double and scored twice and Caleb Clark was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Callisburg (5-5, 1-0).

District 11-3A

Whitewright 14, Leonard 2 (6)

In Leonard, Xy-Rion Daniels was 3-for-4 with a home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice as Whitewright run-ruled Leonard in the district opener.

Deegan Bement was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked twice, drove in four and scored, Dylan Gudgel was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice, Clayton Warford was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Shane Davis singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Karsten Fabian walked twice and scored twice for Whitewright (3-9, 1-0), which hosts Leonard on Friday.

Trent Newby was 3-for-3 with a double and drove in a run for Leonard (1-10, 0-1).

Pottsboro 10, Howe 0 (6)

In Howe, Barrett Kent threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked and drove in three as Pottsboro started district play with a win over Howe.

Jake Kubik was 3-for-4 with a triple and scored three times, Reid Thompson was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Jaxson Jester was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Jett Carroll was 2-for-2 with a double, walked and drove in a run, Titus Lyons singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Jackson Lipscomb walked twice, drove in a run and scored for Pottsboro (6-6, 1-0), which hosts Howe on Friday.

Ryan Hough doubled and Austin Haley and Luke Lopez singled for Howe (5-8, 0-1).

Bells 10, Blue Ridge 0 (6)

In Bells, Landon Morse threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks and also singled, walked, drove in two and scored as Bells opened district play with a win over Blue Ridge.

Ben Burleson was 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and scored twice, Cooper Smith was 2-for-4 and scored, Tanner Carter doubled, drove in a run and scored, Lane Kendrick walked twice and scored twice, Hayden Trainor doubled and drove in a run and Keaton High walked twice and scored for Bells (10-3, 1-0), which plays at Blue Ridge on Friday.

Brody Darland doubled and Tanner Burden and Riley Baker walked for Blue Ridge (4-6, 0-1).

Bonham 3, Gunter 1

In Bonham, Nash Daniel doubled, drove in a run and did not allow an earned run in five and a third innings on four hits with nine strikeouts and four walks during Gunter’s district-opening loss to Bonham.

Colton Jolly was 2-for-3 with a double and Garrett Vogel singled and scored for Gunter (13-4, 0-1), which hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Trystan Mallory allowed a run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, Tanner Reaves singled and drove in two runs while Cade Boswer was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice for Bonham (7-4, 1-0).

District 11-2A

Tom Bean 7, Ector 4

In Tom Bean, Gage Moore was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times as the Tomcats beat Ector in district action.

Lance Pauler was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Dustin Hickman walked twice and scored and Chase Parsons singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Tom Bean (7-1, 2-0), which plays at Savoy on Friday.

Trenton 15, Collinsville 13 (10)

In Collinsville, Trevor O’Neal was 2-for-3 and walked twice, drove in three and scored during the Pirates’ extra-inning loss to Trenton in district play.

Reed Patterson was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice, Parker Wells was 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and scored, Tyler Fogle was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored and Collin Barnes singled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored three times for Collinsville, which plays at Ector on Friday.

Mason Boone was 4-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and scored twice for Trenton (2-9, 1-1).

Non-district

Van Alstyne 6, Quinlan Ford 4

In Van Alstyne, Cade Milroy was 2-for-3 with two RBI as Van Alstyne defeated Quinlan Ford in non-district action.

Riley Dancer was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Collin Reynolds singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Blake Skipworth walked twice and scored for Van Alstyne (11-2), which starts District 9-4A play by hosting Aubrey on Friday.