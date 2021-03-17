AC senior Culp selected as SCAC Pitcher of the Week

Herald Democrat

AC senior right-hander Culp selected as the SCAC Pitcher of the Week

Austin College baseball player Ryan Culp has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Culp, a senior right-hander from Midland, needed just 63 pitches to earn a complete-game victory against Mary Hardin-Baylor as the ‘Roos won, 3-2, over the Crusaders. Culp surrendered just one earned run on five hits while striking out two.

For the season, Culp is 2-0 with 15.1 innings pitched and ranks fourth in the SCAC with an earned-run-average of 2.35.