Whitewright native Swoopes wins NCAA Division II shot put title

Herald Democrat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Whitewright native and West Texas A&M senior Zada Swoopes won the Division II national title in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Swoopes won with a toss of 57 feet, four and a quarter inches, taking first by more than five feet that broke her own school record and that for the Lone Star Conference. Central Missouri’s Ashlan Burton was the runner-up at 51 feet, 10 inches.

It was the second national title Swoopes has won in the shot put to go with her outdoor title in 2018. She became just the third Division II thrower to surpass 57 feet at an indoor meet. and her effort is the fifth-best mark in Division II history.