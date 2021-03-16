Herald Democrat

Southeastern pitcher Potter picks up second GAC weekly honor

DURANT, Okla. — For the second time this season, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Jacob Potter has been named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week.

He takes home the honor after helping the Savage Storm to a road series win over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Potter, a junior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, did his part with a shutout win in the series opener, 2-0. He tossed nine innings and scattered six hits while striking out 11 against no walks.

It is his second outing this season with double-digit strikeouts, finishing just shy of the 12 he had in his first outing of the season.