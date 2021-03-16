Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball swept by NWOSU

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Ruthie Forson finished a dig shy of a triple double but Southeastern Oklahoma State lost against Northwestern Oklahoma State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18, in Great American Conference Western Division action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Forson's 10 kills led the Storm (0-4, 0-4) to go 31 assists and nine digs while Caroline Griffith put down nine kills, Aleksandra Rodic added eight kills and 13 digs and Skylor Lewis and Jessie Steele each chipped in seven kills.

Grace Shehadeh collected 28 digs while Lewis also totaled 16 digs for Southeastern, which hosts Oklahoma Baptist on Friday.