Softball Roundup — Bells wins 11-3A showdown with Whitewright

BELLS — Alexis Tanguma threw a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and three walks as Bells defeated Whitewright, 2-0, in a battle of District 11-3A unbeatens.

Tanguma also singled and scored, Mia Moore homered, Chloe Russum singled and walked and Bailee Dorris, Kylee Beach and Jaiden Tocquigny singled for Bells (11-3, 3-0), which is now tied with just Bonham in first place.

The Lady Panthers, who scored both runs in the third inning, play at Pottsboro on Saturday.

Madie Rohre did not allow an earned run on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk and singled along with Natalie Alexander and Ava Wood. Makayla Alexander, Hayden Thompson and Kiley Anderson walked for Whitewright (12-2, 2-1), which hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Gunter 11, Howe 0 (6)

In Howe, Rhyan Pogue threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and no walks and also tripled and drove in three runs as Gunter defeated Howe in 11-3A action.

Olivia Eft was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI, Hayden Fox was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Andrea Montes singled, walked three times and drove in a run and Shey Menhkoff singled, waked and scored twice for Gunter (9-4, 2-1), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

Alexia Womack singled for Howe (2-5, 0-3), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday.

Bonham 8, Pottsboro 4

In Bonham, Aly Malone was 2-for-3 with a double, homer and scored twice during Pottsboro's loss against 11-3A co-leader Bonham.

Kara Nuemann drove in a run, Kayci Shiltz singled and scored, Tessa DelaCruz walked and scored and Chaelie Trojacek waked and singled for Pottsboro (3-7, 1-2), which hosts Bells on Saturday.

Joli Kirkpatrick homered and drove in two runs for Bonham (11-3, 3-0).

District 10-2A

Collinsville 13, Tioga 8

In Collinsville, Abby Martin singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times as Collinsville outlasted Tioga in district action.

Katie Johnson tripled, drove in a run and scored twice, Audrey Miller tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Devyn Elvington was 2-for-4 with a triple and walked, Haidyn Bryson was 2-for-4 and scored, Bella Hall walked twice and scored three runs, Madison Ashton singled and scored twice for Collinsville (6-5, 2-1), which plays at Lindsay on Friday.

Shelby Derzapf was 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI and scored, Ainsley Denham was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Katie Houk was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Bekah Wineberg was 2-for-4 and scored, Taylor Roberts doubled, drove in a run and scored and Haylee Howell singled, drove in a run and scored for Tioga (3-4, 0-2), which hosts Alvord on Friday.