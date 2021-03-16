‘Roos' Linton picked as SCAC Volleyball Player of Week

Herald Democrat

‘Roos outside hitter Linton picked as SCAC Volleyball Player of the Week

Austin College volleyball player Olivia Linton has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Linton, a freshman outside hitter from Wimberley, had a huge weekend for Austin College as the ‘Roos went 2-0 against Schreiner University. Linton averaged 3.89 kills per set with a .317 hitting percentage, notching a career-best 23 kills in the team’s 3-2 win in the first match and following that up with 12 kills in a 3-1 victory.

Her 23 kills are the most for any individual player in an SCAC match so far this season.