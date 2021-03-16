Gunter, Pottsboro lead TABC girls hoops all-region picks

Herald Democrat

District 11-3A was well-represented on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region selections with six players from four schools recognized for their play during the 2020-21 season.

The half-dozen Texoma standouts were part of the 20 selections on the Class 3A Region II squad.

Region runner-up Gunter was represented by senior Sarah Putnicki and junior Alyssa Tarpley and they were joined by Pottsboro seniors Hadley Williams and Hannah Fellinger, Bells senior Cheznie Hale and Whitewright freshman Kayanna Cox.

It is the third straight season Williams was chosen and the second straight year Hale was picked.

Gunter and Pottsboro joined region champ Ponder, Winnsboro, Emory Rains and Edgewood as the teams with multiple selections.