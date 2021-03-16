Denison soccer squads lose against Lovejoy

Herald Democrat

LUCAS — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 5-0 loss against second-place Lovejoy in a District 10-5A makeup contest.

Denison (4-16-1, 1-11-1) will close out the regular season at third-place The Colony on Friday night.

Taylor Person scored twice for Lovejoy (15-5-2, 9-2-2) which locked up the second seed with the victory.

Boys

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 6, Denison 0

LUCAS — The Denison Yellow Jackets suffered a 6-0 loss against second-place Lovejoy in a District 10-5A makeup contest.

Sixth-place Denison (6-13-2, 2-8-2) plays another makeup at Princeton on Wednesday night close out the regular season at third-place The Colony on Friday.

Lovejoy (12-5-3, 9-1-3) moved into a tie with Wylie East atop the standings heading into the final matches of the season.