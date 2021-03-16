Chapman steps down as Tom Bean boys hoops coach, AD

After spending the last decade in the Tom Bean ISD with almost all of that time as the head boys basketball coach, Wes Chapman announced he was stepping down from that role as well as athletic director, a position he has held for the past three years.

Chapman is leaving to take a full-time position as the communications director at Sherman Bible Church, where he and his family have been members for the last two years.

"This decision is not one that is easy for me or my family. It is actually one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make," Chapman wrote on social media. "As I was fighting back tears this morning, I told my student-athletes that I hope this is a clear example of a true “leap of faith.” For years, I have hidden from God but he never gave up on me… and he never stopped fighting for me despite my own selfish ambitions. It is time for me to make my faith in Jesus Christ my number one priority because of his finished work on the cross — even if that means stepping away from being a teacher and a coach.

"Simply put, I believe that God is calling me to this position at the church, and I can’t call myself a man of God if I am not willing to walk through this door that He has opened for me. I am excited to grow in my faith, and serve the Lord in my new role."

Chapman was elevated to athletic director in April 2018. At that time Tom Bean was searching for a new head football coach and athletic director as a dual role but then split those duties by naming Chapman as its AD and Zach Wood to lead the football program.

He has spent the last nine seasons as the head boys basketball coach and oversaw one of the most successful stretches in program history, going 151-116 with seven playoff appearances.

"This decision is not a decision that I am taking lightly. I know how fortunate I am to be in my current position that I have worked extremely hard to obtain. This decision is not based on dissatisfaction with our school district, nor is this decision based on any kind of pressure being placed on me from Tom Bean ISD," Chapman wrote. "I wish nothing but the best for Tom Bean ISD going forward, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve this district for 10 years. Once a Tomcat….Always a Tomcat."

Chapman was an assistant for the Tomcats in his first year at Tom Bean — the 2011-12 season — before being put in charge of the program.

After his first season, the program ended a nine-year playoff drought by making the playoffs in 2014. It was the start of seven straight postseason berths which was snapped this past season as the Tomcats finished one game out of a fourth-place tie with Honey Grove and a 9-11 overall record.

Tom Bean made the region quarterfinals for the first time since 1989 when it advanced to the third round in 2014-15, which included the program's first playoff victory in a decade. The Tomcats also reached the area round in 2016 and 2017.

The Tomcats had six straight winning seasons under Chapman, all of them with at least 18 wins, and the best being a 25-7 mark during the 2018-19 campaign that was the most since the school-record 28 victories during the 1988-89 season.

Before arriving at Tom Bean he was a volunteer assistant coach for basketball, baseball and track at Wolfe City in the spring of 2011.

"All of these job titles/responsibilities have brought me great joy, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead this district and our kids in so many different ways," Chapman wrote. "I know now that these various roles/responsibilities have been preparing me for 'my next.'"