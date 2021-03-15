Whitesboro run-rules Paradise in 10-3A softball action

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Karley Wolf threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and a walk and was 3-for-3 with a walk and drove in a run as Whitesboro defeated Paradise, 10-0, in six innings in District 10-3A play.

Olivia Hildebrand was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Maci Graves was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice, Elly Harper was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored, Makayla Adams was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (8-2, 3-1), which hosts Valley View on Saturday.