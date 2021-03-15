'Roos football loses final game of shortened spring season

Herald Democrat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Devon Rideaux ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and also threw a TD pass during the final game of Austin College’s spring-shortened season, a 44-20 loss against Centre College.

The match-up in War Memorial Stadium was between the third-place teams in the East and West divisions as part of the Southern Athletic Association Championship weekend to close out the year.

Kabyl Utley had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown for Austin College (1-3), which was done in by Centre (2-2) scoring 27 points in the second quarter to take the lead for good.

The Colonels piled up 581 total yards and Trentin Dupper finished with a touchdown pass, run and catch in the victory.

Austin College took a 7-0 lead on Utley’s punt return down the left sideline and the ‘Roos were up 7-3 at the end of the first quarter after Nick Whitlow’s 36-yard field goal.

Centre then scored touchdowns on all four possessions in the second quarter and ended the game with touchdowns on all six red zone trips.

Dupper caught a TD pass from Jake Woosley and Patric Edwards then capped the next two drives with touchdown runs. Edwards ran 11 times for 64 yards.

In the final minute of the first half, Sam Murray scrambled for a 12-yard TD and the Colonels held a 30-7 advantage at the break.

The ‘Roos dominated time of possession in the third quarter with an 18-play, 90-yard drive that took more than nine and a half minutes and ended with Rideaux’s one-yard touchdown plunge and trimmed the deficit to 30-14.

Jarrett Pleasant came up with an interception for Austin College on the ensuing Centre possession but the ‘Roos turned it right back over.

Dupper, who completed 11-of-23 passes for 301 yards, hit Murray for a 22-yard touchdown to cap a 79-yard drive early in the fourth quarter and then found Greer Stone on an eight-yard TD pass for a 44-14 lead with six minutes remaining.

Austin College ended the scoring with 1:42 left when Aaron Rideaux caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Devon Rideaux.

Aaron Rideaux finished with 10 catches for 120 yards and the TD while Broderick Hampton added three receptions for 45 yards. Tyler James completed 17-of-34 passes for 184 yards.

Jarius Williams led Austin College with seven totals and a pair of pass break-ups while Pleasant added five tackles to go with his interception and Sean Verdun recovered a fumble.

SAA

Centre College 44

Austin College 20